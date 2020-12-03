Overview

Dr. David Lent, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Lent works at Southern Westchester Orthopedics in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.