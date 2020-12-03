Dr. David Lent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lent, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lent, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Lent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Westchester Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Assoc. PC970 N Broadway Ste 204, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 476-4343
-
2
Southern Westchester orthopedics & Spirts Medicine3050 Corlear Ave Ste 102A, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 796-1961
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lent?
Dr. Lent is direct, friendly, attentive (although speedy) and above all does Excellent work. He tells you honestly what might be benefits of a procedure and what might not. He did two knee surgeries for me, the first was a meniscus tear & the second a patella replacement. I had excellent outcomes with both. He is associated with St. John's Riverside which has lovely facilities with strong nursing staffs. He also took me within one day of my need to be seen, immediately ordered MRI to confirm diagnosis on meniscus, and scheduled surgery within two weeks. The knee cap replacement which was more significant surgery became necessary when my knee cap literally became disjointed. He once again got me in quickly to help minimize the pain I had to live with before surgery. I am walking better now than I have in over 10 years. Deeply grateful
About Dr. David Lent, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942289541
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island Sports Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lent works at
Dr. Lent has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lent speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.