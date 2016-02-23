Dr. David Lehmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lehmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lehmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Lehmann works at
Locations
Cataract & Refractive Center of Ohio262 Neil Ave Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 221-7464Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shared knowledge of disease and treatment. Conservative.
About Dr. David Lehmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861478562
Education & Certifications
- Piedmont Hospital Dr Angela Vela
- Ohio State University
- Riverside Mtho Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
