Dr. David Lehmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Lehmann works at Ophthalmic Surgeons And Consultants Of Ohio in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.