Offers telehealth
Dr. David Lehman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Midtown Internal Medicine Group5025 J St Ste 315, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 452-7256
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Lehman has been treating me for many years (1974). Dr. Lehman is a very thorough and savvy doctor when it comes to treating arthritis. I am very lucky that he has been there for me when I needed him. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an internist that specializes in Arthritis.
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Gout, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lehman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.