Dr. David Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lehman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Lehman works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach ENT Associates1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatuge Regional Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehman?
Best doctor! I’ve been to plenty of ENT specialists including about everyone in that practice, and he is far and away the best! Very professional, knowledgeable, always on time and he has great taste in music!
About Dr. David Lehman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194773614
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman works at
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lehman speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.