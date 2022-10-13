Overview

Dr. David Lehman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Lehman works at Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Of S FL in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.