Dr. David Lefkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lefkowitz works at David Lefkowitz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.