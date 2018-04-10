Overview

Dr. David Leffell, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Leffell works at Yale Surgical Dermatology in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.