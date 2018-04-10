Dr. David Leffell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leffell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Leffell, MD
Dr. David Leffell, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Yale Surgical Dermatology40 Temple St Ste 5A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-3466
- 2 300 George St Fl 6, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-3466
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I have been helped by Dr. Leffell for many years. He is a brilliant doctor, a true gentleman, and an extremely gentle surgeon. I have more confidence in him than I can put into words and recommend him in the highest degree to anyone considering MOHS surgery. His staff is also incredible.
About Dr. David Leffell, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Leffell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leffell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
