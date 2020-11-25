See All Oncologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. David Lee, MD

Surgical Oncology
Dr. David Lee, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with John Wayne Cancer Institute

Dr. Lee works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Inova Hematology Oncology - Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 403, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4395

Hospital Affiliations
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Dr. Lee is an excellent doctor, very patient, transparent and trustworthy. I would highly recommend him.
    Amy Finley — Nov 25, 2020
    About Dr. David Lee, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1942535786
    Education & Certifications

    • John Wayne Cancer Institute
    • Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

