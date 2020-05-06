Overview

Dr. David Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Practice in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.