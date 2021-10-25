See All Podiatric Surgeons in Surprise, AZ
Dr. David Lee, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Lee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They completed their residency with Western Med Center, Anaheim Psr-24

Dr. Lee works at Arches Foot Institute in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Arches Foot Instittute
    Arches Foot Instittute
18731 N Reems Rd Ste 640, Surprise, AZ 85374
(623) 328-8577

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 25, 2021
    Oct 25, 2021
Dr Lee is a wonderful podiatrist. He is very articulate, precise & caring. He made me orthotics that have lasted over 15 years. After I broke my ankle I 1st went to an ortho doc at a well know practice. That doc said that I didn't need surgery & that I wouldn't have any problems later in life. I got a 2nd opinion from Dr Lee, he said he would have done surgery because without it I would be bone on bone in a few years. Turns out I not only broke my Lateral malleolus but fractured my tibia in the front & back & tore a ligament. I am so glad I proceeded with the surgery with Dr Lee. He is a truly an amazing doctor.
    Ruthann Martinez — Oct 25, 2021
    About Dr. David Lee, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578524385
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Med Center, Anaheim Psr-24
    Residency
    Internship
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Uop School Of Pharmacy
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. David Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

