Dr. David Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They completed their residency with Western Med Center, Anaheim Psr-24
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arches Foot Instittute18731 N Reems Rd Ste 640, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 328-8577
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee is a wonderful podiatrist. He is very articulate, precise & caring. He made me orthotics that have lasted over 15 years. After I broke my ankle I 1st went to an ortho doc at a well know practice. That doc said that I didn't need surgery & that I wouldn't have any problems later in life. I got a 2nd opinion from Dr Lee, he said he would have done surgery because without it I would be bone on bone in a few years. Turns out I not only broke my Lateral malleolus but fractured my tibia in the front & back & tore a ligament. I am so glad I proceeded with the surgery with Dr Lee. He is a truly an amazing doctor.
About Dr. David Lee, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1578524385
Education & Certifications
- Western Med Center, Anaheim Psr-24
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Uop School Of Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.