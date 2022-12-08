Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
FCPP - Fullerton Ortho Surgery Group680 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 879-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Great first visit. They were able to see me within a dew days of insurance approval. Staff was super friendly and waiting time was short. The doctor was straight forward yet took the time and explained all of the questions that I had. I have a follow up appointment for the procedure and will update the review.
About Dr. David Lee, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1558523928
Education & Certifications
- The Orthopedic Clinic Asociation (Toca)
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- Rush University
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Uc Riverside
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.