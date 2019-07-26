Overview

Dr. David Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.