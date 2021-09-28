Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
PURE Cosmetic Center15 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 800-1680Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Lee was amazing in repairing my nose after a diagnosis and removal of basal cell carcinoma. I had no idea what to expect and didn't realize how much was involved with the removal and repair. Dr. Lee and his staff made me feel very comfortable and at ease during the year+ process. I would recommend him to anyone who needs facial surgery. He was great!
About Dr. David Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1457645715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.