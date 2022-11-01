Overview

Dr. David Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.