Dr. David Lee, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale
    3050 Corlear Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Constipation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 01, 2022
    Just recently had a colonoscopy with Dr. Lee. He is very nice and explained everything well before my procedure. I will definitely refer him to all my family and friends.
    About Dr. David Lee, MD

    Gastroenterology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1225291685
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

