Overview

Dr. David Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Cardiology Care Of The Heart in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.