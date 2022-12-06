Dr. David Leavitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Leavitt, MD
Overview
Dr. David Leavitt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience each time I met with *Dr. Leavitt. Great professional demeanor! Very well informed and puts you at ease as he speaks with you regarding your medical issues or concerns. I highly recommend!
About Dr. David Leavitt, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841463692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leavitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Dr. Leavitt has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.
