Dr. David Leach, MD
Overview
Dr. David Leach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Leach works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Eye Clinic3000 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 877-2020
-
2
Tampa Eye Laser Center4303 N Gomez Ave # 100, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-2745
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leach?
Professional friendly efficient staff. Well organized and respectful of your time. Dr. Explains well.
About Dr. David Leach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568454320
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Eye Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Tufts University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Leach works at
