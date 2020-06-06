Overview

Dr. David Lazar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lazar works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.