Overview

Dr. David Lazar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from st matthews university school of medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Lazar works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.