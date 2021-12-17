Dr. David Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lazar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from st matthews university school of medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Lazar works at
Locations
Carolina Health Specialists - Rheumatology945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lazar is knowledgeable, caring and compassionate. He treated my dad for a rare disease for 10 years and did everything possible to keep him healthy.
About Dr. David Lazar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- st matthews university school of medicine
- Univeristy of South Florida
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.