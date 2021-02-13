Overview

Dr. David Lawrence, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

