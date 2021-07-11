Dr. David Law, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Law, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Law, DO is an Urology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Michigan Institute of Urology PC19117 Allen Rd Ste A, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 676-4040
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.2128 W JEFFERSON AVE, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 676-4040
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He didn't keep me waiting. I was so comfortable with him, he listened,explained things, asked me if I had questions, spent time with me I never felt rushed or unimportant, I fact I felt like I had been a patient of his for years. I only wish he was my primary care doctor. The office staff was also very nice and polite. I'd recommend Dr. Law and the Urology office.
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law works at
Dr. Law has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.