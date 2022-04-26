Overview

Dr. David Law, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center, Perry County Memorial Hospital, Piggott Community Hospital, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Hospital, Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County and Union County Hospital.



Dr. Law works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Dexter, MO and Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.