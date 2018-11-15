Dr. David Lavine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lavine, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lavine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Lavine works at
Locations
-
1
Ameripath Pat 501a Corporation2001 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-4777
-
2
Center for Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery800 8th Ave Ste 206, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 953-6267
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavine?
Very professional staff and the end results were fantastic!!!
About Dr. David Lavine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1407816408
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- Hermann Hospital
- Baylor Univ Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavine works at
Dr. Lavine speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.