Dr. David Laver, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Laver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Laver works at
Locations
David Laver2287 Mowry Ave Ste A, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-3267
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laver?
Very good at explaining problems to you.
About Dr. David Laver, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Laver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laver.
