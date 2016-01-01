Dr. David Laufgraben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laufgraben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Laufgraben, MD
Overview
Dr. David Laufgraben, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Lower Manhattan (Pediatrics)156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Laufgraben, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1346668068
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laufgraben accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laufgraben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laufgraben has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufgraben.
