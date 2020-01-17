See All Urologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. David Laub, MD

Urology
3.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Laub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Laub works at No longer in practice in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists of Santa Barbara Inc.
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 275, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 569-2462
  2. 2
    David J Laub MD
    2320 Bath St Ste 300, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 569-2462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Hydrocele
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cyst
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. David Laub, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982652780
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Laub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laub works at No longer in practice in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Laub’s profile.

    Dr. Laub has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Laub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

