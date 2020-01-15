Overview

Dr. David Lasseter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Lasseter works at Chesapeake Sleep & Internal Medicine in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.