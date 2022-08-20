Dr. David Larson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Larson, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Larson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 553-3113Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday11:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301A, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 354-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
I had a very bad fracture dislocation of my ankle and Dr Larson did a tremendous repair. I am able too walk and hike again with no pain or limp.
About Dr. David Larson, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1922448158
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center, Columbus, OH
- Franciscan Health System
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Midwestern University, Glendale, Az
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.