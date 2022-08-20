See All Podiatric Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. David Larson, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. David Larson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Larson works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 553-3113
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301A, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 354-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2022
    I had a very bad fracture dislocation of my ankle and Dr Larson did a tremendous repair. I am able too walk and hike again with no pain or limp.
    — Aug 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Larson, DPM
    About Dr. David Larson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922448158
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center, Columbus, OH
    Residency
    • Franciscan Health System
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Midwestern University, Glendale, Az
