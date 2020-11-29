Overview

Dr. David Larson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Larson works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

