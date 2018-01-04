Dr. David Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Larson, MD
Dr. David Larson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL.
Tri-city Colo-rectal2223 E Baseline Rd Ste A, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 835-5302
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Dr. Larson took my case from another doctor that had misdiagnosed me. Dr. Larson took time to figure out what was really going on. He is just plain amazing.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144212192
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
