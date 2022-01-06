Dr. David Laporta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laporta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Laporta, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Laporta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ.
They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 60 State Route 36 Ste A-2, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-9110
Family Foot & Ankle Care232 Norwood Ave Ste 101, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best! Caring and very easy to talk to. Makes the visit very smooth. Would highly recommend Dr. Dave to anyone who needs podiatry care!
About Dr. David Laporta, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1427116409
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laporta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laporta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laporta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laporta has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laporta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laporta speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laporta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laporta.
