Dr. David Lao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lao works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

