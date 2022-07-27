Dr. David Lao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Lao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lao works at
Folsom- Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 924-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3344Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-3560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Lao is one of the best doctors I have had in many years. He listens, he cares, he understands and he does what he knows is best for you and discusses what he thinks should be done to get you into better health
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1487817383
- University Of California
- University Of California San Francisco
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lao has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lao speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lao.
