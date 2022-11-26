Overview

Dr. David Lans, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Lans works at David M Lans DO in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

