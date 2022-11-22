Overview

Dr. David Langley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Langley works at Amarillo Surgical Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.