Dr. David Langholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Langholz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Langholz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Langholz works at
Locations
-
1
Shoreline Foot & Ankle7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
3
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langholz?
Dr. Langholtz was very thorough, took his time with us, answered all our questions with terms we could understand.
About Dr. David Langholz, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831180231
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langholz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Langholz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Langholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langholz works at
Dr. Langholz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Langholz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.