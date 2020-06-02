Dr. David Landy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Landy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Birmingham Gastroenterology Associates2021 AL Highway 157 Ste B, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (205) 271-8000
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8000
- 3 2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-3200
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Landy has been my and my wife’s gastroenterologist since at least 2007 and has performed several colonoscopies on each of us. In addition, I’ve received several endoscopies by him. Whether being treated for simple digestive issues by an office visit or performing outpatient endoscopies or colonoscopies, Dr. Landy and his office and medical staff have always been professional, courteous, and friendly. I strongly recommend his services.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003861816
- U Fla Coll Med Ctr
- University of California, San Diego
- Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
