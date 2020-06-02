Overview

Dr. David Landy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Landy works at Birmingham Gastroenterology Associates in Cullman, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.