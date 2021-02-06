Dr. David Landers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Landers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Landers, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Westchester Medical Center
Locations
Humccp400 Frank W Burr Blvd Fl 2, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 928-2300
Bergen Cardiology Associates810 Abbott Blvd Fl 3, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 224-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landers is a very thorough and astute heart specialist and his careful treatment has changed my life significantly for the better.
About Dr. David Landers, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1285602383
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
