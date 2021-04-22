Overview

Dr. David Lan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Henderson County Community Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lan works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.