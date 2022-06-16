See All Podiatric Surgeons in Amsterdam, NY
Dr. David Lambarski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School Of Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Lambarski works at Champaign Dental Group in Amsterdam, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Foot Care Pllc
    5010 State Highway 30 Ste 106, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 842-2200
  2. 2
    Northeast Footcare - Clifton Park
    1770 Route 9 Ste 201, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 842-2200
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Recently I developed severe nerve pain in my right foot making it very hard to walk and intermittently making me gasp. I despaired, thinking it would take months to get an appointment with a specialist and would there even be a fix? I found Dr Lambarski online and liked what I read so sent off an email. Next morning a response. No, I did not need a referral and I could get an appointment that day. Dr Lambarski greeted me warmly and within minutes had diagnosed and administered injections that were both diagnostic and treatment. The pain disappeared and has not returned. It was so refreshing to communicate with a doctor who looked at my face without hammering numbers into a computer. I am so grateful to have found this very nice doctor. If you need footcare, this is where you should go.
    yetismith — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. David Lambarski, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972592905
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatric Surgery-Cornell/Weil Medical Center In Queens
    • Yale University
    • Temple University School Of Medicine - D.P.M.
    • Rutgers University-B.S. Biochemistry
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lambarski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambarski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambarski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambarski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

