Dr. David Lambarski, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Lambarski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School Of Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Lambarski works at
Northeast Foot Care Pllc5010 State Highway 30 Ste 106, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-2200
Northeast Footcare - Clifton Park1770 Route 9 Ste 201, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 842-2200Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Recently I developed severe nerve pain in my right foot making it very hard to walk and intermittently making me gasp. I despaired, thinking it would take months to get an appointment with a specialist and would there even be a fix? I found Dr Lambarski online and liked what I read so sent off an email. Next morning a response. No, I did not need a referral and I could get an appointment that day. Dr Lambarski greeted me warmly and within minutes had diagnosed and administered injections that were both diagnostic and treatment. The pain disappeared and has not returned. It was so refreshing to communicate with a doctor who looked at my face without hammering numbers into a computer. I am so grateful to have found this very nice doctor. If you need footcare, this is where you should go.
About Dr. David Lambarski, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972592905
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgery-Cornell/Weil Medical Center In Queens
- Yale University
- Temple University School Of Medicine - D.P.M.
- Rutgers University-B.S. Biochemistry
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Lambarski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambarski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambarski works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambarski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambarski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.