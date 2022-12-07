Dr. David Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lamb, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Lamb works at
Locations
-
1
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamb?
This was my first visit with Dr. Lamb for chronic, reoccurring back pain (sciatica). As soon as he entered the room, he began a cordial discussion in which he took time to know me as a person. We then discussed the medical issue. He intuitively understood my issues and concerns. He walked me through an MRI of the lower back and suggested a course of action, which did not include surgery. Dr. Lamb is a true gentlemen, a gifted medical professional, and very easy to communicate with.
About Dr. David Lamb, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023037959
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- The Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb works at
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.