Overview

Dr. David Lam, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Lam works at General Surgeons of Pasadena in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.