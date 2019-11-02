Dr. David Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lam, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Academic Alliance in Dermatology1005 E BOYER ST, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (813) 868-3052
Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 222, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-5961
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lam is thorough, kind and patient, and the waiting time is minimal. I would definitely recommend him.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
