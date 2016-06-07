Dr. David Lally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lally, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lally, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Locations
New England Retina Consultants3640 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (412) 215-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lally is great. Competent, confident and capable. Some of the folks on his staff are not as skilled. The gal who checks eye pressure before visits fumbles and cannot perform the task correctly.
About Dr. David Lally, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457686586
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lally has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally.
