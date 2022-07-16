Overview

Dr. David Lalli, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Lalli works at Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.