See All Podiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. David Laha, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Laha, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Laha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Laha works at David B Laha, DPM in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM
6 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Foot Specialists
    7230 W 129th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 338-4440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Laha?

    Oct 12, 2021
    Great doctor. He was great with my young son who needed to be seen.
    — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Laha, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Laha, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laha to family and friends

    Dr. Laha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Laha, DPM.

    About Dr. David Laha, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992783450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hayward Vesper Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • KANSAS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Laha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laha works at David B Laha, DPM in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Laha’s profile.

    Dr. Laha has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Laha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Laha, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.