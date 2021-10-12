Overview

Dr. David Laha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Laha works at David B Laha, DPM in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.