Dr. David Laha, DPM
Dr. David Laha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Kansas City Foot Specialists7230 W 129th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 338-4440
Great doctor. He was great with my young son who needed to be seen.
- Hayward Vesper Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- KANSAS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Laha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laha has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Laha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laha.
