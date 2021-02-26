Overview

Dr. David Ladden, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Ladden works at Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.