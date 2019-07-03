See All Neurologists in Tucson, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. David Labiner, MD

Neurology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Labiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.

Dr. Labiner works at UPH OUTPATIENT PEDIATRIC CLINIC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner - University Medical Center Tucson
    1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 322-3804
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs
    2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-5437
  3. 3
    Banner -- University Medical Group
    6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 131, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-3940
  4. 4
    Banner Alzheimer's Institute
    3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Labiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235236795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
