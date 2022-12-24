Dr. David Kyle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kyle, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kyle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
The Orthopedic Center927 Franklin St SE Fl 4, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728
Toc Therapy Athens22454 US Highway 72 Ste 200, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 539-2728
Toc Therapy Scottsboro104 Liberty Ln, Scottsboro, AL 35769 Directions (256) 539-2728
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, fast and to the point but still explains in detail.
About Dr. David Kyle, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
