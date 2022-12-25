Dr. David Kutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kutler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kutler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kutler works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Systems
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kutler?
Dr Kutler always listens to my questions and responds to them.
About Dr. David Kutler, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346242476
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutler works at
Dr. Kutler has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
434 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.