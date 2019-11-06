Dr. Kuter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kuter, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kuter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuter?
I had Dr. Kuter yesterday as he was filling in for my dr. who was on a medical leave. He was the best doctor I have ever been to, and there were plenty. He explained all the tests and my disease perfectly. I would recommend him as a number one doctor. If he wasn't located in Boston I would go to him all the time.
About Dr. David Kuter, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuter has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuter.
