Overview

Dr. David Kurzrock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Kurzrock works at Peninsula Cardiovascular Specialists, Inc San Mateo Ca in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.